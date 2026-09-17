Andhra Pradesh: Elaborate arrangements for Dasara

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) trust board has discussed and ratified as many as 25 agendas pertaining to the arrangement works for the annual Dasara festivities starting from October 11 to 20.

Trust board chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi) said the issues discussed earlier in connection with Dasara were reviewed again and some of them were ratified. He said the temple authorities planned to organise the festivities on a grander scale this year compared to previous years. He also said silk clothes were offered to the Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple at Kanipakam on behalf of Durga temple.

Gandhi said contractors would be entrusted with Dasara-related works only after verifying their previous experience in executing similar projects. He said the trust board was not in place during last year’s Dasara, but members would be assigned responsibilities this year to inspect and monitor arrangements.

He said the trust board would inspect all arrangements, including electricity supply, queue lines and painting works, and give priority to ordinary devotees. “We have decided to conduct arjitha seva rituals in a newly constructed building this year and take measures to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience,” he said.

Temple Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik said the authorities would ensure that mistakes made during previous Dasara celebrations were not repeated. He said the festivities would be conducted with use of technology and efforts would be made to keep less police deployment.

Naik said still 25 days left for the Dasara festivities and some issues were yet to be finalised. He said ordinary devotees would also be provided an opportunity for Antaralaya Darshan. A decision on the ticket price for the facility would be taken soon, he added.