Expired food product detected in raids at Mangalagiri

VIJAYAWADA: Food safety authorities on Wednesday evening ordered the temporary closure of the kitchen at Kumbhakarna Multi-Cuisine Family Restaurant, located near the Kaja Toll Plaza in Mangalagiri, after a surprise inspection revealed severe hygiene lapses, storage of spoiled meat, and the presence of expired ingredients.

The raid was personally led by Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) Director Arun Babu, accompanied by Assistant Food Controller N Poornachandra Rao and Food Safety Officers B Narasimhudu and N. Venkateswarlu. Following the inspection, the department issued an official notice temporarily suspending all kitchen operations.

During the drive, officials destroyed 6 kg of spoiled raw and cooked food items on the spot, including raw boneless chicken, cooked chicken curry, cooked mutton, 2.5 kg of tandoori chicken, 1.5 kg of chicken tangdi kebabs, and expired flour.

Additionally, inspectors confiscated 3 kg of expired skimmed milk dairy whitener, 600 grams of compounded asafoetida powder, and 1 kg of paneer cheese analogue for further testing.

The inspection uncovered deplorable sanitary conditions inside the kitchen, including blood-stained freezers, oil- and smoke-blackened walls, waste-clogged drainage channels, accumulated garbage, unapproved food colourings, and unlabeled masala powders.

Officials collected 13 food samples—comprising 3 statutory and 10 vigil samples—including jaggery, chilli powder, coriander, pulses, pickles, sauces, and spice mixes, and dispatched them to state public health laboratories for chemical analysis.

Arun Babu stated that kitchen operations will be strictly suspended until management submits a report confirming adherence to safety standards.