Yatri Seva Abhiyan at Vijayawada airport from today

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada International Airport will observe ‘Yatri Sewva Abhiyan’ from September 17 to October 10 as part of a pan-India campaign being launched across all airports under Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The 24-day campaign will include various passenger-centric activities. These include setting up a first-time flyers helpdesk in front of the terminal with dedicated staff to guide passengers, inspection of commercial facilities.

The campaign will begin on September 17 with the recital of Vande Mataram in the morning at the airport. Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu will visit one AAI airport each on four days - on September 17 on the launch day, on September 27 on World Tourism Day with the theme ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, on October 2 on Gandhi Jayanti, and on October 10- closing day.

At Vijayawada, the focus will be on addressing passenger grievances and identifying areas for improvement. Along with Yatri Sewa Abhiyan, the airport will observe ‘Swachhata Sewa-26’ from September 17 to October 2, involving cleanliness drives within and outside the airport premises.