18-acre central nursery set up in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) has established a massive 18-acre central nursery at the E-3 and N-10 junction to drive large-scale greening and urban forestry initiatives across the capital city.

Inspecting the newly commissioned facility on Thursday, ADC Chairperson and Managing Director D Lakshmi Parthasarathi stated that the nursery will serve as a crucial environmental anchor to transform Amaravati into a sustainable, green capital.

The facility is currently cultivating nearly 15,000 trees and specialised plant varieties under the supervision of the ADC horticulture division.

The stock generated here will cater to the landscaping needs of 34 upcoming major roads, government administrative complexes, residential quarters, and public parks throughout the greenfield capital region.

Briefing the CMD, Horticulture Joint Director VS Dharmaja highlighted that the nursery has successfully propagated rare Sri Lankan coconut varieties, including Malayan Orange Dwarf and Malayan Yellow Dwarf.