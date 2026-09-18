Over 75% land pooling finished at AP's Pedamadduru

VIJAYAWADA: Over 75% of target land pooling has been completed in Pedamadduru village under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) 2.0 for the construction of the capital city Amaravati, according to an official statement issued by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) on Thursday.

Out of the total target of 1,018 acres set for Pedamadduru, APCRDA officials have successfully pooled 764.23 acres, marking 75.07 per cent progress.

On Wednesday, several farmers from the village formally handed over their consent letters to Deputy Collectors B Ratna Kumar and N Yesuratnam, enabling pooling progress to cross 75% threshold.

Expressing gratitude to the villagers for voluntarily participating in the capital development process, competent authority officials at APCRDA assured that annual lease payments are being disbursed immediately to farmers who surrender their lands under LPS 2.0.

The authority urged the remaining farmers in Pedamadduru to submit their consent forms promptly and join the ongoing land pooling drive to support the broader development of the state’s capital.