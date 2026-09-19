44 Andhra nurses selected for jobs in Germany, nine drivers for Dubai

VIJAYAWADA: The Overseas Manpower Company Andhra Pradesh Limited (OMCAP) organised a felicitation programme on Friday to honour 44 nurses selected for employment in Germany and nine drivers selected for employment in Dubai, UAE.

They will be entitled for a monthly remuneration of ` 3 - 4 lakh per month.

The programme recognised their achievement and the support extended by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, OMCAP, APSSDC, APNRT and partner organisation 2COMS in providing training and facilitating overseas employment.

Under Project Vasudha, the nursing candidates received free German language and employment-oriented training to prepare for jobs in Germany. They were also provided visa processing and international travel support free of cost, reducing the financial burden associated with overseas employment.

The parents expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh for supporting such opportunities.

Dr Ravi Kumar Vemuru, president, APNRT, congratulated the participants and assured them of support after they reach their respective countries.

He informed them that APNRT has coordinators in various countries to assist Indians working abroad.