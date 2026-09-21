Second win for Amaravati E Champs in WAPL

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati E Champions registered their second victory at the Women’s Andhra Premier League (WAPL) season, defeating Rayalaseema Xen Stars by seven runs in a thrilling match at the ACA International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Batting first Amaravati E Champions posted 163 for three in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Ranga Lakshmi made 50 off 44 balls, including five fours and two sixes. Anusha contributed 46 off 41 balls with five fours and a six. Katragadda Deeksha provided the late acceleration, smashing 48 off just 22 balls with four fours and three sixes. Her aggressive innings earned her the Player of the Match award. Padmaja, Anusha and Poojitha claimed a wicket each for Rayalaseema.

Chasing 164, Rayalaseema Xen Stars finished at 156 for nine in 20 overs, falling seven runs short. Greeshma top-scored with 39 off 24 balls, including three fours and two sixes, while Shubhashree scored 22 off 15 balls with four fours.

The remaining batters failed to build substantial partnerships. For Amaravati, Sai Poojitha was the standout bowler, claiming four wickets. Kandregula Devika took two wickets, while Sai Deepti and Joshi picked up one wicket each.