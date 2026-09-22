Father-son duo feted for gold medals in martial arts

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dhyanachandra on Monday felicitated a father-son duo from the city who won gold medals at the Open National Martial Arts Championship.

The championship was held on Sunday at Katedan Indoor Sports Complex, Hyderabad, where Yanamalakuduru residents Uppala Murali Mohith, 10, and his father Uppala Koteshwara Rao, 40, excelled in the Yellow Belt Kata category.

Murali Mohith, a Class 6 student of Vijaya Public School, clinched gold in 10-year age group, while his father Koteshwara Rao, who works as Ward Welfare Secretary in VMC, won gold in 40-year one.

The Commissioner felicitated both at the Command Control Room in the VMC main office on Monday morning and lauded their achievement.

Dhyanachandra said it is commendable that Koteshwara Rao is continuing his passion for sports along with his official duties and winning at national level, and that Murali Mohith is showing remarkable talent in Karate at a young age. He said the achievements of the father and son in sports are inspirational to youth and wished them to continue with dedication in both sports and duties and achieve successes.