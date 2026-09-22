Man arrested for selling fake ticket at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district cybercrime police have busted a fake service ticket scam targeting devotees ahead of the annual Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) and arrested the accused within 24 hours of receiving a complaint.

DCP (Cybercrimes) Krishna Prasanna said the scam came to light when a devotee received a fake service ticket through WhatsApp and noticed that it did not carry the temple’s verification QR code and authorised officer’s signature.

The devotee immediately alerted the temple helpline and submitted the ticket for verification. Temple officials confirmed it was fake and informed police following which a case was registered by the Cybercrime police.

As a part of investigation, police traced and arrested the accused, Suresh of Guntur, in Old Guntur. Investigation revealed that he had downloaded an image of a genuine temple service ticket, altered the beneficiary’s name and date using a mobile editing application and removed the QR code before circulating the forged ticket.