Open rowdy sheets against 51 YSRCP leaders: NTR Police Commissioner SV Rajashekhara Babu

VIJAYAWADA: NTR Police Commissioner SV Rajashekhara Babu has directed police stations in Vijayawada to open rowdy sheets against 51 YSRCP leaders and activists accused in 2021 attack on the TDP central office at Mangalagiri. The police instructions were issued on Tuesday in connection with Crime No. 650/2021 registered at Mangalagiri Rural Police Station.

The case includes charges of attempt to murder, causing hurt, theft, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.

According to the Commissioner’s order, the accused residing within the jurisdiction of Patamata, Bhavanipuram, AS Nagar, Nunna, Krishnalanka, Machavaram, Gunadala, Satyanarayanapuram and Governorpet police stations are to be placed under rowdy sheets.

The move has triggered allegations from the YSRCP that the police action was taken at the behest of the ruling TDP. Police, however, have cited the accused’s alleged involvement in the 2021 case as the basis for the instructions.

The development came a day after clashes at the SAAP office in Vijayawada during a YSRCP protest over alleged irregularities in Mega DSC sports-quota teacher appointments. Police registered cases and made arrests based on CCTV footage, linking some protesters to the 2021 TDP office attack case.

Those include YSRCP MLC Talasila Raghuram, former MLC Lella Appireddy and former NTR YSRCP president Devineni Avinash. YSRCP leaders alleged political vendetta.

“Instead of taking action against TDP leaders accused of resorting to violence against YSRCP leaders who were staging peaceful protests, the ruling TDP is allegedly using the police as a tool to suppress the Opposition’s voice,” YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said while addressing media at Lok Bhavan

He added, “The police action is being seen as an attempt to silence those questioning the government’s failures, rather than ensuring accountability for those responsible.”