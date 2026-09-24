School bus drivers must prioritise student safety, says G Lakshmisha

VIJAYAWADA: The role of school bus drivers in safely transporting school children to their destinations is crucial, NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha said. He was speaking as chief guest at a training programme organised by the District Transport Department for school bus drivers on driving skills, road safety and safe travel of students in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The Collector said drivers must perform their duties with commitment and responsibility giving utmost priority to student safety. He said drivers must wear uniform compulsorily, which gives assurance to parents about safety.

Apart from driving skills, drivers should have patience, punctuality, and knowledge of vehicle maintenance, he said.

He advised drivers to strictly follow road safety rules while transporting students, drive with alertness, and keep improving skills by acquiring techniques. He asked school managements to pay special attention to safe transportation of students.