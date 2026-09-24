World Bank & ADB review project execution, finances in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: A high-level joint delegation from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) kicked off a three-day study mission in the Andhra Pradesh capital region on Wednesday to assess the ground-level execution, financial management, and developmental milestones of ongoing infrastructure projects.

As part of the Fourth Joint Implementation Support Mission scheduled from September 23 to 25, the international delegation held review meetings with administrative heads from the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), Amaravati Development Corporation Limited (ADCL), and AP Green and Infrastructure Corporation Limited (AGICL) at the APCRDA headquarters in Rayapudi.

APCRDA Commissioner V Vijay Rama Raju, ADCL CMD D Lakshmi Parthasarathy, and APCRDA Additional Commissioners G Suryasai Praveen Chand, Kollabathula Karthik, T Rahul Kumar Reddy, and Abhishek Kumar, led the presentations detailing progress across key capital sectors.

On Day 1, the discussions focused on institutional frameworks, financial coordination, the Integrated Capital Region (ICR) platform, and urban governance protocols. The joint delegation scrutinized the physical progress of major infrastructure packages, contracting procedures, tender scheduling, and government housing programmes.

They evaluated social and economic welfare initiatives, including skill development drives, employment generation and participation models.

Furthermore, environmental and social safeguards and the execution of Environmental and Social Management Plans (ESMPs) were reviewed.

Representatives from the World Bank and ADB offered technical recommendations to streamline procurement and financial governance, while outlining upcoming deliberation agendas regarding additional funding scopes and environmental compliance frameworks for expansions.