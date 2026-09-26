Dismembered body parts identified of Mangalagiri woman

VIJAYAWADA: Ibrahimpatnam police identified the body parts recovered from the cooling canal at Ibrahimpatnam as those of Kalyani, a resident of Mangalagiri.

With clues and information from local police, Ibrahimpatnam police traced the deceased’s identity and whereabouts. Kalyani reportedly worked as a waiter at a biryani centre and lived separately from her husband.

Police are examining her association with Vijayawada man and whether their relationship had any bearing on the murder. However, investigators are yet to establish the motive.

On Thursday, police took Kalyani’s brother to the scene, where he identified the woman. Police questioned him as part of the investigation, while probing that an extramarital relationship led to the murder. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and the subsequent disposal of her body parts in the canal.

Police recovered the woman’s torso from the cooling canal near the Ibrahimpatnam thermal power station. With the assistance of an NDRF team, police searched the canal and recovered her head, legs and hand. Police sent the parts to Vijayawada Government Hospital for postmortem.

Investigators are examining Kalyani’s movements before she went missing, her contacts and the circumstances surrounding her alleged murder and the dismemberment of her body.

Ibrahimpatnam police have reportedly taken four persons into custody. Probe is on.