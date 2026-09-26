Landslip on Indrakeeladri ghat road triggers concern

VIJAYAWADA: A landslip on the ghat road of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanams (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri triggered concern on Friday following two days of rain in Vijayawada.

However, a deadly mishap was averted as ghat road had been closed to vehicular and pedestrian movement two days earlier for repair works ahead of Dasara festivities.

With no devotees or staff present on the stretch when the rocks and soil slid down, officials heaved a sigh of relief. Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik visited the spot and inspected the affected area.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy reviewed the incident with officials and sought details of the landslip. He directed them to take all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of devotees and temple staff.

The minister also instructed officials to immediately engage experts from the National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM), Bengaluru, to scientifically and technically assess the condition of the hill and suggest safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. He said NIRM experts had earlier inspected the Indrakeeladri hill and submitted recommendations regarding safety measures.

The latest incident has prompted authorities to reassess stability of the hill slopes and implement necessary safeguards before reopening the ghat road for public use.