Police nab two interstate burglars, seize gold articles worth Rs 33 lakh

VIJAYAWADA: Chandole police arrested two interstate burglars involved in a series of house-breaking incidents and seized gold and silver ornaments and two motorcycles worth around Rs 33 lakh on Friday.

Bapatla SP B Uma Maheswar said the accused targeted locked houses during the day and at night after conducting reconnaissance. They allegedly broke open doors and fled on Pulsar motorcycles after stealing gold and silver ornaments.

Police identified the accused as Veeranki Janaki Satish Babu of Vakavaripalem and Veeranki David of Gudipallivaripalem, both from Repalle mandal. Police arrested them at Reddypalem Centre.

Police seized 182 grams of gold worth Rs 28 lakh and 1,050 grams of silver worth Rs 2 lakh. They seized two Pulsar motorcycles worth Rs 3 lakh. The accused allegedly confessed their involvement in seven house burglaries under Chandole, Bhattiprolu, Nagaram and Adavuladeevi police stations in Bapatla and Avanigadda police station in Krishna. Police held one of accused in burglary cases in AP and Telangana.

“The accused had incurred debts after losing money in online cricket betting and resorted to burglaries to repay debts and fund their personal expenses,” said SP.