Three arrested for illegal wildlife trade in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Forest department officials arrested three persons for allegedly attempting to engage in illegal wildlife trade and seized a genuine spotted deer skin, five fake tiger skins and 23 fake claws on Sunday.

Acting on credible information, the department conducted a covert operation under the guidance of Kurnool conservator of forests Selvam, and Kadapa Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajasekhar Babu. The operation was led by Badvel forest range officer Nayeem, while Proddatur forest range officer Hemanjali is investigating the case.

Officials said the seizure included one genuine spotted deer skin, while the tiger skins and claws were found to be fake. The arrests were made as part of intensified efforts to curb wildlife-related offences.

Forest officials warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in harming wildlife. They reiterated that illegal wildlife trade would not be tolerated and said enforcement measures would be strengthened to prevent illegal wildlife activities.