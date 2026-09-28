Vijayawada faces neglect in urban infrastructure development

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada, one of Andhra Pradesh’s biggest commercial and transport hubs, is staring at a widening infrastructure deficit, with successive governments failing to match the city’s growing economic importance with sustained investment. Despite its strategic location, thriving business activity, and century-old civic legacy, the city continues to grapple with poor drainage, inadequate public spaces, weak industrial infrastructure and a lack of major employment-generating projects, leaving denizens questioning why Vijayawada gets a low priority in the State’s development plans.
The issue has come into sharper focus with the latest urban infrastructure allocations. While the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been allocated Rs 3,890 crore under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) urban infrastructure programme, Vijayawada, the second largest city with a population of about 16 lakh in the State, has been earmarked just Rs 140 crore. Under the HAM programme, the neighbouring Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation has received Rs 250 crore, while the Guntur Municipal Corporation has been allocated Rs 205 crore.
The disparity has triggered questions among Vijayawada denizens over the scale of projects being proposed for the city, and whether its infrastructure requirements are being adequately articulated and pursued.
Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, however, said the city had not been short of development proposals. ”We have already submitted proposals worth around Rs 1,500 crore for various development works in Vijayawada. We have also made representations to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana seeking approvals and funds. The VMC does not seem to have made adequate efforts to secure more funds for the city’s development. The NDA government is committed to developing Vijayawada in all aspects,” the MLA said.
His remarks have put the focus on the role of the municipal administration in preparing, submitting and pursuing development projects.
The issue, therefore, is not merely about one allocation or one government. It is also about the scale, quality and follow-up of the proposals being prepared for the city, and whether the approved projects are sufficient to address its accumulated infrastructure deficit.
V’wada lacks good storm-water management system despite several projects, say residents
The role of elected representatives has also come under scrutiny, with denizens calling for greater focus on securing funds, major institutions, investments and industrial projects for Vijayawada. They argue that temporary events and celebrations/Utsavs cannot substitute for sustained efforts to address the city’s long-term infrastructure needs.
For a city that serves as a major hub for trade, transport, retail business, healthcare, education and services, the absence of major new employment-generating projects is particularly concerning. Denizens say Vijayawada has the potential to support dedicated clusters in logistics, automobile and engineering services, food processing, healthcare, education, technology and other sectors, but such opportunities have not been adequately pursued.
The city’s infrastructure problems are equally visible. Drainage remains a persistent concern, with several localities facing waterlogging during heavy rains.
Despite various projects and proposals, denizens say the city still lacks a comprehensive storm-water management system capable of meeting the requirements of a rapidly expanding urban area.
The shortage of quality parks and public recreation spaces is another issue. Residents point out that Vijayawada has limited options for families seeking well-developed public spaces for leisure. Auto Nagar, one of the city’s major industrial and automobile service centres, is another example of what denizens describe as an underutilised economic opportunity.
CPM State Secretariat member Ch Babu Rao said, “Vijayawada has been paying the price for years of neglect. Governments have repeatedly failed to give the city the investment its economic importance warrants. Before the State bifurcation, Hyderabad received priority, and after bifurcation the focus shifted to Amaravati. Vijayawada continues to struggle with basic infrastructure, while major development opportunities remain unattended.”
The municipal corporation’s finances are also a matter of concern. Babu Rao alleged that around Rs 1,000 crore in various statutory and other revenues, including amounts relating to stamp duty, per capita grants, entertainment-related revenue and tax collections are pending with the State government.
“The NDA and YSRCP governments have failed to provide Vijayawada with the comprehensive infrastructure it requires. The people of Vijayawada need permanent development solutions, not election-time announcements and foundation-stone laying ceremonies. The recently announced Rs 140 crore is grossly inadequate considering the city’s serious infrastructure requirements,” said Kolanukonda Shivaji, vice-president of APCC.
When contacted by TNIE, VMC authorities said the Rs 140 crore package was proposed by the corporation based on its infrastructure needs. However, the response does not explain why the VMC limited its proposals to Rs 140 crore despite the city’s wider infrastructure requirements.