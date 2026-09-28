Vijayawada faces neglect in urban infrastructure development

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada, one of Andhra Pradesh’s biggest commercial and transport hubs, is staring at a widening infrastructure deficit, with successive governments failing to match the city’s growing economic importance with sustained investment. Despite its strategic location, thriving business activity, and century-old civic legacy, the city continues to grapple with poor drainage, inadequate public spaces, weak industrial infrastructure and a lack of major employment-generating projects, leaving denizens questioning why Vijayawada gets a low priority in the State’s development plans.

The issue has come into sharper focus with the latest urban infrastructure allocations. While the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been allocated Rs 3,890 crore under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) urban infrastructure programme, Vijayawada, the second largest city with a population of about 16 lakh in the State, has been earmarked just Rs 140 crore. Under the HAM programme, the neighbouring Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation has received Rs 250 crore, while the Guntur Municipal Corporation has been allocated Rs 205 crore.

The disparity has triggered questions among Vijayawada denizens over the scale of projects being proposed for the city, and whether its infrastructure requirements are being adequately articulated and pursued.

Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, however, said the city had not been short of development proposals. ”We have already submitted proposals worth around Rs 1,500 crore for various development works in Vijayawada. We have also made representations to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana seeking approvals and funds. The VMC does not seem to have made adequate efforts to secure more funds for the city’s development. The NDA government is committed to developing Vijayawada in all aspects,” the MLA said.