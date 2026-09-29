Vijayawada Utsav to blend heritage with tourism

VIJAYAWADA: Festivals such as Vijayawada Utsav can bring renewed vibrancy to the city, provide entertainment and create employment opportunities for auto-rickshaw drivers, small traders, artists and other sections, thereby boosting the local economy, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh said.

Speaking at the curtain-raiser for Vijayawada Utsav-2.0 at Dr BR Ambedkar Kala Vedika on Monday, Durgesh said the festival aimed to showcase Vijayawada’s rich historical, spiritual and cultural heritage to the world. He appreciated Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, the Society for Vibrant Vijayawada and other organisers for taking the initiative to conduct the festival.

Durgesh said the State government was promoting festivals across AP to encourage tourism and the arts. He said such events would provide a platform to preserve traditional and endangered folk art, besides mythological verse dramas, while encouraging artists’ talents.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said Vijayawada had a glorious historical, spiritual and cultural heritage. He appreciated the initiative to organise the celebrations for 10 days during the Dasara Sharannavaratrulu under the leadership of Chinni, with blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga.