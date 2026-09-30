Civic body steps up preparations for Saras Mela

VIJAYAWADA: Preparations have been intensified for the Saras Mela to be held in Vijayawada from October 8, with the civic body laying emphasis on infrastructure, sanitation and crowd management to accommodate the large turnout.

The mela, which provides a major marketing platform for rural artisans and self-help group women to showcase handlooms, handicrafts and food products, is expected to draw around 12,000 visitors per day.

A review meeting held at the VMC headquarters on Tuesday discussed the arrangements. Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhi said dedicated entry and exit points should be provided to ensure smooth flow of visitors and avoid congestion.