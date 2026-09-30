Civic body steps up preparations for Saras Mela

VIJAYAWADA: Preparations have been intensified for the Saras Mela to be held in Vijayawada from October 8, with the civic body laying emphasis on infrastructure, sanitation and crowd management to accommodate the large turnout.
The mela, which provides a major marketing platform for rural artisans and self-help group women to showcase handlooms, handicrafts and food products, is expected to draw around 12,000 visitors per day.
A review meeting held at the VMC headquarters on Tuesday discussed the arrangements. Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhi said dedicated entry and exit points should be provided to ensure smooth flow of visitors and avoid congestion.
Special focus will be on sanitation and waste management, considering the heavy footfall.
The meeting decided to lay separate underground pipelines for drinking water supply and wastewater disposal at food stalls to prevent stagnation and foul smell.
It was decided in the meeting to deploy sanitation workers daily, remove garbage and any waste materials at regular intervals and earmark a separate gate for sanitation vehicles so that cleaning operations do not hinder public movement.
Officials said all basic amenities will be put in place in advance and departments will work in coordination to maintain a clean and safe environment for visitors and stallholders.