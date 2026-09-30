‘Domestic market key to aqua growth’

VIJAYAWADA: Developing a strong domestic market is crucial to protecting India’s aquaculture sector from geopolitical uncertainties, US tariffs and global trade restrictions, said Vijay Kumar Behera, Chief Executive of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB).

Addressing the “Shrimp Retail-2026” conference in Vijayawada, Behera said the industry should focus on increasing domestic consumption of fish and shrimp. A robust domestic market, he said, would help ensure stable and remunerative returns for ryots and processors.

He highlighted climate-related risks, including El Niño, and said the NFDB was providing a 40 per cent premium subsidy under Aqua Crop Insurance scheme to protect ryots against yield losses. He urged aqua ryots to make use of scheme.

JK Jena, Deputy Director General (Fisheries Science), ICAR, and Shrimp Retail Convenor Prabhas Pradhan said India was world’s second-largest shrimp producer, with AP contributing more than 70% of national production.

Speakers stressed the need to expand seafood consumption through targeted marketing, efficient supply chains and wider retail networks. Campaigns were also needed to promote it as an affordable, high-quality protein source.