Mechanic beaten to death after row in Autonagar

VIJAYAWADA: A mechanic was allegedly beaten to death with a stone following a sudden altercation on 100-foot Road in Auto Nagar on Tuesday. Police registered a murder case and took the accused into custody.

According to police, the deceased was lying on a bench near ABC Tyre Shop, opposite Kanakadurga Finance, when Vallabhuni Haribabu, also a mechanic and a native of Gullalamoda village in Nagayalanka mandal, reached the spot.

Police said an altercation broke out between the two. The deceased allegedly bit Haribabu, following which the accused became enraged. Haribabu allegedly dragged him onto the road, slammed him against the divider and hit his head with a large stone, killing him on the spot.

After the incident, Haribabu reportedly approached a watchman and asked for water. Police subsequently took him into custody.

Police said the incident appeared to have occurred during a sudden altercation. Efforts are under way to establish the identity and other details of the deceased. Police are also collecting evidence from the crime scene as part of the investigation.