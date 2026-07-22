Visakhapatnam records steepest PM10 increase in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: While air quality has improved across a majority of Andhra Pradesh’s districts over the past eight years, Visakhapatnam has emerged as the State’s worst-performing urban centre, recording a sharp rise in particulate pollution.

Data tabled in Parliament on annual average PM10 concentrations between the 2017-18 baseline year and 2025-26 shows that nine of the 13 monitored cities recorded lower pollution levels, with Vijayawada leading the improvement. However, four cities witnessed a deterioration in air quality, with Visakhapatnam registering by far the steepest increase.

According to the data, Visakhapatnam’s annual average PM10 concentration increased from 76 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) in 2017-18 to 119 µg/m³ in 2025-26, an increase of 56.6% over the baseline period. The city not only recorded the highest PM10 concentration among the monitored cities but also the largest deterioration in air quality.

The data assumes significance as AP has got Rs 553.33 crore under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and the 15th Finance Commission (XV FC) for improving air quality in 13 non-attainment cities since 2019-20.