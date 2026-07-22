Visakhapatnam records steepest PM10 increase in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: While air quality has improved across a majority of Andhra Pradesh’s districts over the past eight years, Visakhapatnam has emerged as the State’s worst-performing urban centre, recording a sharp rise in particulate pollution.
Data tabled in Parliament on annual average PM10 concentrations between the 2017-18 baseline year and 2025-26 shows that nine of the 13 monitored cities recorded lower pollution levels, with Vijayawada leading the improvement. However, four cities witnessed a deterioration in air quality, with Visakhapatnam registering by far the steepest increase.
According to the data, Visakhapatnam’s annual average PM10 concentration increased from 76 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) in 2017-18 to 119 µg/m³ in 2025-26, an increase of 56.6% over the baseline period. The city not only recorded the highest PM10 concentration among the monitored cities but also the largest deterioration in air quality.
The data assumes significance as AP has got Rs 553.33 crore under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and the 15th Finance Commission (XV FC) for improving air quality in 13 non-attainment cities since 2019-20.
Vijayawada records sharpest reduction in PM10 levels
Of the total, Rs 399.97 crore was released under the XV FC grants for million-plus cities and urban local bodies, while Rs 153.36 crore was sanctioned under the Centrally Sponsored National Clean Air Programme. In contrast, Vijayawada emerged as the best-performing city, reducing its annual average PM10 concentration from 91 µg/m³ in 2017-18 to 66 µg/m³ in 2025-26, an improvement of 27.5%.
Nellore followed with a 21.9% reduction, while Rajahmundry registered a 21.2% decline. Other cities that recorded improvements include Anantapur (17.9%), Kurnool (17.7%), Eluru (13.9%), Kadapa (13.3%), Ongole (6.2%) and Chittoor (4.3%).
Besides Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam witnessed an 8.7% increase in PM10 levels, followed by Vizianagaram (5.6%) and Guntur (3%). Although most cities showed improvements, the annual average PM10 concentrations in nearly all monitored urban centres remained above the National Ambient Air Quality Standard of 60 µg/m³, underscoring the continuing challenge of particulate pollution. Visakhapatnam’s worsening air quality is particularly significant given its status as a major industrial and port city. Environmental experts have long attributed the city’s pollution burden to emissions from industries, thermal plants, heavy vehicular traffic, construction activity and the handling of bulk cargo, including coal and iron ore, at the port.
The Parliament reply also highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s green cover. Against a geographical area of 1,62,922.57 square kilometres, the State has a combined forest and tree cover of 35,424.98 sq km, accounting for only 21.74% of its total geographical area.
PM10 refers to particulate matter measuring 10 micrometres or less in diameter.