VMRDA-2041 Master Plan to reshape Visakhapatnam's future

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region expected to accommodate a population of more than 66 lakh by 2041, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has submitted a revised Draft Master Plan to the State Government, outlining a roadmap for future urban growth, transport connectivity, industrial expansion and environmental conservation.

The revised Master Plan-2041 was submitted by VMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner N Tej Bharath to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar at the Secretariat in Velagapudi.

According to officials, the revised plan was prepared after reviewing 1,241 objections and suggestions received from the public and examining 339 issues in detail. Inputs from public representatives, government departments, experts and various stakeholders were also incorporated through a series of review meetings.

The plan proposes land-use allocations, transport infrastructure and development strategies for the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region, which spans Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Vizianagaram districts.

Officials said the Master Plan gives importance to the development of a 3,913-km road network, metro rail corridors, a suburban rail system, improved connectivity to the upcoming Alluri Sitarama Raju (Bhogapuram) International Airport and a coastal development corridor. The proposals have been aligned with major growth initiatives such as the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor, port-led development projects, national highway expansion and the proposed Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER).

VMRDA stated extensive consultations were held with departments and agencies including APIIC, the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board, tourism stakeholders, industrial representatives and the National Highways Authority of India before finalising the draft.

The authority stated that the plan seeks to balance urbanisation with environmental protection while creating space for future residential, industrial, commercial and transportation needs. Following government approval, the Master Plan will be formally notified and taken up for implementation.