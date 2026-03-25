5,058 tuberculosis cases reported in 2025; 4,957 under treatment in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam district reported a total of 5,058 tuberculosis cases in 2025, while 4,957 patients are currently undergoing treatment in 2026, according to district health authorities.

World Tuberculosis Day was observed on March 24 with the theme, “Yes! We Can End TB: Led by Bharat, Powered by Janbhagidari.”

India continues to bear the highest tuberculosis burden globally, accounting for over 25% of cases, with around 2.8 million new infections and more than three lakh deaths reported annually. The country has set a target to eliminate tuberculosis by 2030.

According to official data, of the 4,957 patients under treatment, 4,809 are drug-sensitive TB cases and 148 are drug resistant TB cases. In 2025, the highest number of cases was reported at King George Hospital with 1,286 cases, including 611 public and 675 private. Visakhapatnam District TB Centre reported 1,524 cases, including 1,187 public and 337 private.

Other areas reported the following cases. Aganampudi reported 539 cases, including 141 public and 398 private. Allipuram reported 187 cases, including 95 public and 92 private. Arilova reported 375 cases, including 136 public and 239 private. Bheemili reported 357 cases, including 307 public and 50 private. Gopalapatnam reported 278 cases, including 134 public and 144 private. Madhurawada reported 294 cases, including 194 public and 100 private. R.P. Peta reported 218 cases, including 129 public and 89 private. Overall, 2,934 cases were reported from public healthcare facilities and 2,124 from private institutions.

Speaking with The New Indian Express, Ramesh, District Leprosy, AIDS and Tuberculosis Controller Officer, Visakhapatnam, said tuberculosis is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis, discovered by Dr Robert Koch in 1882. Common symptoms include a persistent cough for more than two weeks, fever, night sweats, weight loss, and fatigue.