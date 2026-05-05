Vizag tourist centres record 2.11 crore footfall in 2025

VISAKHAPATNAM: A total of 21,144,496 tourist visits were recorded across various sites in Visakhapatnam in 2025, including both domestic and international visitors to religious, leisure, and heritage spots.

Data from the Tourism Department shared with the TNIE shows that religious sites attracted the most visitors.

Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple welcomed 6,412,936 visitors, followed by Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Rushikonda with 1,849,907 visitors.

Sri Kanaka Maha Lakshmi Ammavari Temple with 1,400,636 visitors, which included 16 foreign tourists.

Visitor numbers at archaeological and heritage sites were lower. Bavikonda Buddhist Site had 9,067 visitors, Dutch Cemeteries in Kummarapalem had 2,122, Erramatti Dibbalu saw 140,050, Flag Staff Cemeteries in Bheemunipatnam had 6,317, INS Kursura Submarine Museum recorded 374,140.

Sea Harrier Museum had 108,900, Thotlakonda Buddhist Site saw 60,459, TU-142 Aircraft Museum had 191,738, Visakha Archaeology. Maritime Museum recorded 104,666, and World Telugu Museum had 17,375 visitors.

Leisure destinations attracted a significant number of visitors. RK Beach recorded 4,006,200 visitors, Rushikonda Beach had 890,473, Bheemunipatnam Beach saw 384,500, Yarada Beach had 387,500, and Thotlakonda Beach recorded 388,500.

Parks and attractions also saw a steady flow of visitors, with Indira Gandhi Zoological Park recording 740,451 visitors, including 442 foreign tourists.

NTR VMRDA Park had 558,278 visitors, Kailasagiri Park saw 478,373, the Kailasagiri Rope Way entry point recorded 474,458, Dr YSR Central Park had 174,428.

Thenneti Park saw 349,100, Kambalakonda had 53,239, Shilparamam recorded 127,966, and Ramanaidu Film Studio had 147,222 visitors.

Other attractions included the Water Fleet at Fishing Harbour with 10,515 visitors and the Water Fleet at Rushikonda with 20,381.

Star hotels reported 579,699 visitors, including 43,482 foreign guests, while non-star hotels had 694,900 visitors.

On improving footfall, Visakhapatnam District Tourism Officer Madhavi said more activities need to be planned.

“To increase footfall, we need to organise a variety of events. Entertainment programmes and even options like cruises should be introduced.

We need to plan such large-scale activities,” she said. She added that marketing and branding also need to be strengthened.