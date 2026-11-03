Visakhapatnam: ED busts Rs 1,500-crore money laundering racket via shell firms

VIJAYAWADA: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Visakhapatnam Sub-Zonal Office, has unearthed an alleged Rs 1,500-crore money laundering network involving the illegal transfer of funds abroad through shell companies and forged documents in the guise of payments for software imports.

The agency conducted searches at seven premises in Delhi and Kolkata under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 47 lakh and USD 5,900, AED 2,200 and RMB/CNY 5,600 and important documents.

The investigation was initiated based on an FIR registered by MVP Police Station in Visakhapatnam under various sections of the IPC, following a complaint by the Income Tax Department against Vaddi Mahesh and others.

They were accused of conspiring to create forged documents and using them to facilitate outward remittances through various banks.

According to the ED investigation, Vaddi Mahesh, along with his father and others, floated several companies with registered offices in Kolkata and opened bank accounts in their names.

Through these accounts, Rs 569.03 crore was transferred to five companies in Singapore, Hong Kong and China, ostensibly to purchase customised software. However, the invoices submitted to banks were fabricated, and no software was actually imported against the remittances.