Bodies of two Class IX students recovered from Visakhapatnam coast

VISAKHAPATNAM: The bodies of two more Class IX students who were swept away by a large wave at the Madhurawada IT SEZ coast in Visakhapatnam on Friday were recovered on Saturday, bringing number of deaths to three. Another boy survived.

PM Palem Circle Inspector Balakrishna said one body was found around 4.30 am near the Ramana Studio area beach and another at 5.30 am. The bodies were brought ashore and will be handed over to the families after panchnama and post-mortem. The deceased were identified as P Prashanth, S Suryaprakash and S Nilesh, all 14-year-old Class IX students from Madhurawada. Prashanth’s body was recovered on Friday.

Officials said, the four boys had gone to the beach on the Bheemunipatnam beach road at 2.30 pm on Gandhi Jayanti. A sudden wave swept three of them into deep waters. As Suryaprakash’s father, Bhaskar Rao, is in Dubai for work, officials are coordinating with the Indian Embassy for his return. Bheemili MLA Ganta S Rao spoke to AP government’s Special Officer in Delhi and sought expediting visa process.