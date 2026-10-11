18.37 lakh voters to exercise franchise in Visakhapatnam municipal polls: GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg

VISAKHAPATNAM: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner and Additional Election Authority Ketan Garg on Saturday directed officials to complete all preparations for the 2026 ordinary municipal elections and ensure that the process is conducted in accordance with election rules once the notification is issued.

Addressing a review meeting at the GVMC head office, he said 18,37,901 voters across 120 wards would exercise their franchise at 1,990 polling stations. He instructed officials to ensure that all polling stations had basic facilities and that adequate security arrangements were made, particularly at sensitive and critical polling stations.

Of the 1,990 polling stations, 91 have been classified as hyper-sensitive, 313 as sensitive, 393 as critical and 1,193 as normal. Ketan Garg directed officials to coordinate with the Police Department to ensure security at these locations.

The meeting, attended by GVMC Additional Commissioner D.V. Ramanamurthy and other officials.