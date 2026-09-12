Tree felling sparks concern over green cover in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The felling of long-standing trees along the National Highway stretch between Isukathota and Maddilapalem has drawn criticism from residents, who questioned the rationale behind reducing green cover in a city already grappling with rising pollution and deteriorating air quality.

Residents and environmentalists pointed out that mature roadside trees act as a natural buffer against dust and vehicular emissions while providing shade to pedestrians and people living along busy stretches. With vehicular traffic and industrial activity increasing in and around the city, they stressed that protecting existing greenery should be prioritised instead of removing established trees.

Their concerns have gained significance amid recent instances of the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the 200 mark in parts of the city. Residents fear that the loss of mature trees could further expose people to dust and air pollution, particularly along heavily trafficked roads.

“Visakhapatnam is already struggling with pollution and dust. At a time when the city needs more greenery, removing mature trees is difficult to understand. These trees have been providing shade and acting as a protective cover for years,” residents said.

They also questioned the apparent contradiction between spending substantial amounts on greening initiatives such as seed-ball drives and removing mature trees that have already established themselves over several years.

Public urged the GVMC to immediately take up plantation of suitable native species wherever trees have been removed and ensure that any tree felling is undertaken only when unavoidable. They also sought transparency on the number of trees removed, the reasons for their removal and the survival status of trees claimed to have been translocated.

The civic body, however, maintained that the trees were not simply discarded. Officials clarified that trees that could be translocated were shifted to dumping-yard locations at Kapuluppada and Mudasarlova, while only trees that were in poor condition or considered unusable were felled.