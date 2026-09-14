GVMC nets Rs 1.45 crore toward taxes as 489 cases settled at Lok Adalat.

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 489 GVMC-related cases were setteled the National Lok Adalat held in Visakhapatnam, with over Rs 1.45 crore collected towards Property Tax, Vacant Land Tax and Trade Licence dues.

The Lok Adalat was conducted at the Visakhapatnam District Court and courts in Bheemunipatnam, Anakapalli and Gajuwaka. GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg participated in the proceedings at the Visakhapatnam District Courts Complex along with the District Judge, District Joint Collector G Vidhyadari and other judges.

The officials interacted with petitioners and facilitated the amicable settlement of pending GVMC-related disputes. Parties were enabled to clear applicable taxes and outstanding dues on the spot following settlement.

As part of its advance awareness campaign, GVMC had issued notices to around 4,000 persons regarding pending dues and disputes. The initiative resulted in nearly 1,300 persons coming forward and paying more than Rs 5 crore by September 11, a day before the National Lok Adalat.

In view of the turnout, GVMC arranged meals for around 2,000 people, besides drinking water and sanitation facilities at the venue.

Garg appreciated the District Legal Services Authority, judges, district administration, GVMC officials and staff for their cooperation in conducting the Lok Adalat. He also acknowledged the individuals and organisations who responded to the civic body’s appeal by settling their disputes and clearing outstanding dues.

Town Planning Open Forum

GVMC will conduct another three-day Special Town Planning Open Forum from September 15 to 17 to address pending issues related to APDPMS, TDR Online and LRS. The forum will be held from 10.30 am to 5 pm at the Conference Hall.