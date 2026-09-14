Vizag Development Council seeks Singapore water model

VISHAKHAPATNAM: The Vizag Development Council has urged the Andhra Pradesh government to launch a “Visakhapatnam Water Security Mission 2047” on the lines of Singapore’s integrated water-management model, citing the city’s rapidly growing industrial, IT and data-centre requirements.

In a representation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, council representative Dr O Naresh Kumar proposed a four-pronged water-security system comprising local surface water, Godavari water through the Polavaram Left Main Canal, recycled wastewater and desalinated seawater.

The council suggested maximising the use of existing reservoirs, including Yeleru, Raiwada, Tatipudi, Meghadrigedda, Mudasarlova and Gambheeram Gedda, while undertaking desilting, protection from encroachments and scientific management.

It also proposed developing strategic balancing reservoirs and off-stream storage facilities linked to the Polavaram canal to store water during periods of availability and improve drought resilience. A feasibility study could examine the creation of five balancing reservoirs of around five TMC each, subject to technical and environmental feasibility.

With Visakhapatnam emerging as a data-centre hub, the council recommended mandatory water-security plans for major industrial and data-centre projects, with greater use of treated wastewater, rainwater and recycled water instead of freshwater for non-potable requirements.