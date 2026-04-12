Persia was a Civilisation Long Before Islam and Rome

Fire temples also played an important role in this religious landscape. These temples housed sacred fires that were carefully maintained by priests known as magi. Some fires became especially famous, such as the royal fire associated with the sanctuary at Takht-e Soleyman. Temples served not only as places of worship but also as symbols of imperial unity.

Coins issued by Sasanian rulers show the crowned bust of the king on one side and the sacred fire altar on the other. By placing the fire altar on currency used throughout the empire, the rulers constantly reminded people that the state and religion were inseparable. When the empire finally collapsed in 651 AD during the Arab conquests, the fire-altar coins disappeared, and were replaced by coins with the Arabic script. A few who clung to the old ways found refuge near the Gujarat coast, and became part of India as ‘sugar in milk’. These were the Parsis and the more recent migrants, the Iranis.

Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh (Book of Kings) broke the “silence” of two centuries following the Arab conquest by actively reviving the Persian language, restoring pre-Islamic national identity, and documenting the history of Iran through epic poetry. Completed in 1010 AD, this massive epic utilised almost pure Persian, avoiding Arabic loanwords, which established it as a foundational literary work that kept ancient Persian traditions alive. Ferdowsi’s patron to whom he dedicated his masterpiece was Sultan Mahmud of Ghazni, the same one who raided India’s Somanth temple.