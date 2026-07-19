'Bhaade ke tatte' and the death of democratic wit

Sadly, Indian politics has lost the ability to insult with intelligence. This degradation is not primarily the politicians’ fault. Netas are products of their environment, not its architects. Abuse is part of the lingo non-elitist politicians grew up using, and phrases that would have made your mother wash your mouth out with soap is the new normal. Fadnavis abuses in the Assembly because no costs are imposed on such usage. The Speaker does not expunge it. The party high command does not discipline him. The voters do not punish. The political insult today thrives in a system where the leader’s toxicity is the brand, not a liability. The vulgarity of Fadnavis, the communal micro-harassment of Himanta Sarma, and the stumbling constitutional illiteracy of Samrat Choudhary’s Bihar are not aberrations. It is the water these fish swim in, and they do not notice the water because they have never been required to.

In Maharashtra, a state with extraordinary urban sophistication, and a literary culture boasting Dnyaneshwar and Vijay Tendulkar, the Chief Minister speaks in the register of the street. In Assam, cradle of Vaishnavite philosophy, and the luminosity of Sankardev’s borgeets, a Chief Minister builds his brand on the exoskeleton of humiliation. In Bihar, once the intellectual and spiritual centre of the known world, which housed Nalanda’s great library and administered the first pan-Indian empire, the Chief Minister cannot read his own oath without stumbling. This is not a failure of individual politicians. It is the preference of a political ecosystem, tested repeatedly across multiple election cycles. The verdict: none of this is disqualifying. Which means the language, the theatre, and the stumbling are not the cause of the problem. It is the implicit agreement between the political class and the governed, that power need not be accompanied by the disciplines that power was once expected to maintain.