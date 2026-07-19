Why does Arjuna overshadow Bhima in epics?

On television, Arjuna is presented as the true hero of the Mahabharata: masculine, entitled, radiant, unmatched with the bow, chosen to receive the Bhagavad Gita from Krishna himself. He eclipses his elder brother Bhima so completely that few remember it is Bhima, not Arjuna, who kills all hundred Kauravas at Kurukshetra.

A hierarchy is embedded in this relationship, one that predates the Mahabharata itself. Arjuna’s father is Indra, king of the Vedic gods. Bhima’s father is Vayu, one of the Maruts, storm-gods, denizens of the wilderness rather than the palace. Indra once struck at Diti’s womb, fearing her unborn child would replace him. The foetus split into fragments, each becoming a Marut, granted a place at Indra’s side on one condition: that its power would always serve, never rival, the throne. The same Vayu fathers Hanuman in the Ramayana, who despite his immense strength, serves Sugriva, then Rama, exactly as the Marutta served Indra.