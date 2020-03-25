STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Coronavirus

Cops forced to step in as visitors flock to Koyambedu veggie market despite COVID-19 lockdown

When The New Indian Express spoke to a couple who entered the market with their children, aged below 10, they said they were here to buy vegetables and were indifferent to the clampdown

Published: 25th March 2020 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Buyers at Koyambed vegetable market in Chennai on Tuesday (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle COVID-19, retail vegetable shops in the Koyambedu wholesale market violated the curfew and remained open despite a placard at the gate announcing that the shops will remain closed.

Though Market Management Committee (MMC) officials made announcements and asked the shops to close, it was of no avail. As a result, the cops were called in to erect barriers across the roads leading to the market and stopping two-wheelers and four-wheelers except those pertaining to the wholesale market.

"We have been trying to stop them from functioning," said an MMC official as he along with his team of officials threatened to seal the shops. "They are not aware of the gravity of the situation and it is difficult to control them," he said.

The market had people flocking from several parts of city, some with children, wives, and aged mothers trying to buy vegetables from the market.

When Express spoke to a couple who entered the market with their children, aged below 10, they said they were here to buy vegetables and were indifferent to the clampdown. "We will finish shopping soon," the woman said. One of them was using a government vehicle and left the children inside while going on a shopping spree.

It is learnt that the market is trying to take police help to keep people from visiting the market. Some MMC officials were seen taking away the keys from the two-wheelers as the owners pleaded that they won't visit the market.

Muthukumar, the retail vegetable association head, told Express that retail vegetable shops are closed at the market but when he was informed they were functioning, he asked officials to shut it down.

Many of the traders and visitors were reluctant to leave the market with some stating that shops near their residence are not functioning.

Meanwhile, many truck drivers in Koyambedu market were seen looking for eateries to satisfy their hunger. A driver from Patna said he could not find any restaurants  open. 

The chief administrative officer of Koyambedu market said that the MMC had made arrangements to supply workers and drivers with food parcels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Coronavirus news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai Koyambedu market Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp