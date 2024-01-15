Koushik puts Karnataka on top with three wickets against Gujarat

In another match, exploiting helpful conditions, veteran left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt returned a six-wicket haul to lead Baroda to a comprehensive 98-run win over Puducherry. The 33-year-old bowler, who had taken a fifer in the first innings, totalled 11 wickets for the match, his fourth 10-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Baroda, led by Vishnu Solanki, after setting Puducherry's 218-run target for victory, dismissed the opponents for 119 in 35.1 overs on day 3 of the tournament, with Bhatt (6/46) doing the maximum damage. He was assisted by young leg-spinner Mahesh Pithiya, who made full use of the conditions to grab four second-inning wickets as the two slow bowlers made merry taking all 10 wickets.

In Mumbai, Andhra were struggling at 166/5 in their second essay. Earlier, Mumbai scored 395 in their first innings and enforced follow-on after bowling out Andhra for 184 in their first innings. Shams Mulani took 6/65 before coming back again and troubling Andhra with three wickets in the second innings. Hanuma Vihari, who scored 46, got out and now Andhra’s hopes are resting on Shaik Rasheed who is batting on 52.

Meanwhile, Riyan Parag continued his good form with yet another century as Assam fought back after Kerala’s 419 in their first innings. Assam are 231/7 in 62 overs with Basil Thampi taking four wickets for 69 runs.

Select scores

In Vadodara: Baroda 218 & 154 in 48.5 ovs (Sagar Udeshi 6/70, Jay Pande 2/26) bt Puducherry 155 & 119 in 35.1 ovs (Gaurav Yadav 32; Bhargav Bhatt 6/46, Mahesh Pithiya 4/49); Odisha 498 in 170.2 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 277, Harshit Rathod 60 n.o) vs Madhya Praesh 246/6 in 80.3 ovs (Harsh Gawli 137 n.o; Sunil Roul 3/76); In Jammu: Delhi 3/0 in 3 ovs vs J&K; In Guwahati: Kerala 419 in 113.4 ovs (Sachin Baby 131) vs Assam 231/7 in 62 ovs (Parag 116; Thampi 4/69); In Agartala: Tamil Nadu 122/2 in 41 ovs (Vijay Shankar 50 batting, Indrajith 47 batting) vs Tripura; In Mumbai: Mumbai 395 in 137.2 ovs (Tanush Kotian 54, Mohit Avasthi 53) vs Andhra 184 in 72 ovs (DB Prashanth Kumar 73; Shams Mulani 6/65) & 166/5 (Vihari 46, Rasheed 52 batting; Shams Mulani 3/63); Gujarat 264 & 171/7 in 68 ovs (MA Hingrajia 56; Koushik V 3/11) vs Karnataka 374 in 106.2 ovs (Mayank 109, Manish 88).