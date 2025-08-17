Buchi Babu tournament: Spinners, young pacers in focus

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinners DT Chandrasekar and M Siddharth will be the cynosure of all eyes as the All-India Buchi Babu tournament begins in Chennai on Monday.

From Tamil Nadu's perspective, this is virtually the selection trials for the Ranji Trophy team. With S Ajith Ram ruled out for this season due to an injury he suffered during the TNPL, the choice for the second spinner after R Sai Kishore could be between DT Chandrasekar and M Siddharth. But If the selectors favour youth instead of an experienced hand, then the Trichy-based off spinner M Hemchudesan will come into the picture. Hemchudesan has been terrific at the U-19 level, picking up 47 wickets to help Tamil Nadu win the Cooch Behar trophy after 33 years. He has also been among wickets in the TNCA Senior Division league.In the Buchi Babu tournament, M Siddharth and Chandrasekar will be playing for TNCA XI while Hemchudesan will be turning out for the TNCA President's XI.

“Pleased to be back in the Buchi Babu squad after a long time. If given an opportunity I will give my best shot,” said DT Chandrasekar. Chandrasekar has been in the best form of his life in the TNCA Senior Division league. He recently bowled himself into the record books, taking a 10-wicket haul for Sea Hawks against Globe Trotters in the TNCA first division league. Chandrasekar's 10/37 came in a single unbroken spell of 15 overs which helped his team bundle out Globe Trotters for a paltry 91.

Former India off-spinner M Venkataramana was the last player to take all 10 wickets in the TNCA First Division league in 1992. “I am bowling well at the moment. During that ten-wicket haul, I was in the zone and bowled with good flow. I have been bowling well for my side (Sea Hawks) this season. Last year also I bowled well in the TNCA league,'' said Chandrasekar.