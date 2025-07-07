Pondicherry Premier League: Defending champs Mahe win first game

CHENNAI: MAHE Megalo Strikers started their title defence with a six-wicket win over Karaikal Knights in the Pondicherry Premier League (PPL) at the Siechem Stadium in Pondicherry on Monday. The Strikers restricted Knights to just 117 in 17.4 overs. Medium pacer Pooviyarasan and spin duo Karan Kannan and Nithyananda grabbed two wickets each.

Mohammed Aqib Jawad (26,18b) and Nitesh Sedai (28,15b) put on 55 for the opening wicket, in just 32 balls. However, the Knights were down at 59/3 at the end of powerplay and could only add a further 48 runs for the loss of four wickets in the next nine overs. A Kamaleeshwaran (27, 18b) and R Ragavan (29, 20b) guided the Strikers home with a 52 run stand for the second wicket. Brief scores: Karaikal: 117 all out in 17.4 ovs (M A Jawad 26, N Sedai 28, M Pooviyarasan 2/28, K Kannan 2-9, Nithyananda 2-15) lost to Mahe 118/4 in 15.4 ovs (A Kamaleeshwaran 27, R Ragavan 29, Karan Kannan 35 not out, R Vijay 2/23)