India women eye T20I series win v England

CHENNAI: The Fourth T20I tie between England and India on Wednesday would decide the series, if the visitors are to win the tie at Old Trafford. Winning this series will mean that India women defend the T20I series title from 2022.
For England, this fixture provides an opportunity to equalise the series and take it to the fifth and final match (Which happens on Saturday, July 12, at Edgbaston). However, that would need a collective effort, rather than a big share of runs from a few individuals.
The likes of Shefali Verma, Kaur for India, and Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt-Hodge for England will be key players in this tie. A look at more talking points.
India batters seek support
Opener Smriti Mandhana, all-rounder Amanjot Kaur and batter Jemimah Rodrigues have so far shouldered India's batting. Support from the middle order including skipper Harmanpreet Kaur would be welcome, if India are to post a challenging target.
Shefali yet to make mark
After a eight-month hiatus, young opener Shefali Verma has yet to score big runs for India. Her scores of 20 and 3 in the last two matches have raised doubts over her form. She will be keen to contribute in the series' most important match.
Hosts need big batting performances
It is high time that the England batting lineup needs to strengthen itself. With the current form of Indian bowlers like N Sree Charani (8 wickets), Deepti Sharma (6), and Arundhati Reddy(4), it is imperative that they prepare for it, if they are to rescue the series. Openers Sophia Dunkley and Dani Wyatt-Hodge were the ones who scored fifties in England's win in the Oval.
England women vs India women 4th T20I, Manchester, 11 PM
LIVE on Sony Ten channels and FanCode.