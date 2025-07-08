India women eye T20I series win v England

CHENNAI: The Fourth T20I tie between England and India on Wednesday would decide the series, if the visitors are to win the tie at Old Trafford. Winning this series will mean that India women defend the T20I series title from 2022.

For England, this fixture provides an opportunity to equalise the series and take it to the fifth and final match (Which happens on Saturday, July 12, at Edgbaston). However, that would need a collective effort, rather than a big share of runs from a few individuals.

The likes of Shefali Verma, Kaur for India, and Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt-Hodge for England will be key players in this tie. A look at more talking points.