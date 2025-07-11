Sorry for the inconvenience... but just get on with it: Dukes owner

"This has to be analysed and it has to be done properly. I didn't have any chats with the ECB in this regard. There is no gut reaction and knee-jerk reactions. You know, we're in the middle of a Test series. With the greatest respect, there have been two results. The last game where India won the match, the captain (Shubman Gill) scored more runs than any other Indian has. Two bowlers got six wickets. So, you know, all I can say is, I'm sorry about the inconvenience, but at least you're playing cricket. That's the main thing. So, you know, just get on with it because I'm not supplying balls deliberately that makes you unhappy. I'm not doing that. I'm trying my best," he said.

He reiterated the fact that the actual testing is done in play and he personally chooses the balls for the Test matches. "If it fails, as I say, it's not tested in advance. We test all sorts of things in advance, but the actual finished product, I can tell you, if you look at a new Dukes ball, there is nothing more beautiful than it on the planet. You look at it, it looks fantastic. So you put it into the game. I personally choose the best balls for the Test match. So I'm not going to choose 12 balls that are going to fail. If they fail, I might argue whether they fail. At the moment, it fails because it doesn't go through the big ring. I could argue it's not out of shape, but that's what the regulations say. I can't hear that it's soft. They're hitting the ball. I can hear it's perfectly OK. So, you know, the superstars can argue. They're the play masters. I have to produce what they want. That's all I can say to you."

Jajodia might argue but players, be they from the England camp or the India team, are certainly not amused, which in turn can hit the reputation of the company.