Sorry for the inconvenience... but just get on with it: Dukes owner

LONDON: BOTH sets of teams have been complaining about the Dukes in the ongoing series. The trend continued on Friday as Shubman Gill engaged in a heated discussion with one of the on-field umpires, Sharfuddoula, over its quality.
The second new ball India were given on Thursday night lasted for 63 legal deliveries before it refused to go through the rings. The replaced ball also got the boot just after 48 legal deliveries as it also failed the test. Former England pacer Stuart Broad added to the debate with a post on social media.
Incidentally, the latest referendum on the Dukes was happening in the backdrop of Dilip Jajodia's visit to the Lord's. The managing director of British Cricket Balls Ltd, Dukes' parent company, said: "Nothing is wrong with the ball as we make the ball to assignment. It's made with natural raw materials like leather, cork and rubber. A huge amount of technical ability has to go into making it. Now, unfortunately, cricket balls are a unique product, unlike a football, where you can't test it. The testing is in play," he told a few reporters during the second day.
He also asserted other factors like weather and cricket equipment like bats can have a role in early deterioration of the balls. "... the best you can do is to make sure that everything is correct as it's made, all the raw materials are processed. If it fails, unfortunately, it fails in use. Now, what they don't take into account is weather conditions, very hot, power of bats, all sorts of things. The problem is we have a long lead time to make the product. So you can't suddenly say, 'oh, these are not working, so we'll try this'. Can't do it. So if there's an issue and, you know, it's ongoing, changes all the time. If it was easy, why would I need this hassle? We do our best."
He added: "I think that people have opinions. They're entitled to it. But they have to understand that this is not an easy product. Otherwise, everybody would do it. There are only three recognised manufacturers in world cricket. If it was easy, there'd be hundreds of manufacturers. I think they need to realise that we are not sitting back doing nothing. If there's an issue, it will be reviewed. We look at it and see where the problem is. Has competition changed over the last 10 years? Is it weather that is a major factor here? Weather is quite a major factor. Playing conditions, the type of cricket being played, the type of bats being used, the strength of the players.
"This has to be analysed and it has to be done properly. I didn't have any chats with the ECB in this regard. There is no gut reaction and knee-jerk reactions. You know, we're in the middle of a Test series. With the greatest respect, there have been two results. The last game where India won the match, the captain (Shubman Gill) scored more runs than any other Indian has. Two bowlers got six wickets. So, you know, all I can say is, I'm sorry about the inconvenience, but at least you're playing cricket. That's the main thing. So, you know, just get on with it because I'm not supplying balls deliberately that makes you unhappy. I'm not doing that. I'm trying my best," he said.
He reiterated the fact that the actual testing is done in play and he personally chooses the balls for the Test matches. "If it fails, as I say, it's not tested in advance. We test all sorts of things in advance, but the actual finished product, I can tell you, if you look at a new Dukes ball, there is nothing more beautiful than it on the planet. You look at it, it looks fantastic. So you put it into the game. I personally choose the best balls for the Test match. So I'm not going to choose 12 balls that are going to fail. If they fail, I might argue whether they fail. At the moment, it fails because it doesn't go through the big ring. I could argue it's not out of shape, but that's what the regulations say. I can't hear that it's soft. They're hitting the ball. I can hear it's perfectly OK. So, you know, the superstars can argue. They're the play masters. I have to produce what they want. That's all I can say to you."
Jajodia might argue but players, be they from the England camp or the India team, are certainly not amused, which in turn can hit the reputation of the company.
Dukes India launched
Meanwhile, Jajodia also informed that they have recently launched Dukes India LLP. "We have set up a company in India. The production will be in Meerut, where the centre is. But the actual distribution will be in Bengaluru. And the company will be headed up by Mr. Brijesh Patel (former India player)."
The company has been manufacturing the balls in India in the past as well but the finishing was done in the UK. The launching of Dukes India will mean both works will now be done in the country.