Happy with elevation, umpire Madanagopal keen to continue good work

CHENNAI: A few days back the International Cricket Council (ICC) included Allahudien Paleker of South Africa and England's Alex Wharf in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires which features Nitin Menon as the only Indian, while JR Madanagopal has been promoted to the Emerging Panel. With this, Madangopal will be eligible to officiate in overseas Tests and ODIs.
"I am very happy with the new elevation. I am looking forward to it. I have been in the international panel for a while, it is a natural progression," Madanagopal told this daily. "It's (elevation) is a good opportunity and will continue to do the same work I have been doing with a lot of sincerity and presence of mind."
The former Tamil Nadu cricketer has so far officiated in one Test, 22 ODIs and 42 T20Is. Having made his debut in women's one-dayers back in 2013, Madanagopal stood as an umpire for the first time in a men's international during the 2021 India-New Zealand T20I at Ranchi. Madanagopal made his World Cup debut in the T20 World Cup that was played in the West Indies and USA last year. Since 2007, he has been on the BCCI panel of umpires and has emulated the likes of S Venkataraghavan and S Ravi, the other umpires from Tamil Nadu, to officiate in a World Cup.
Today, thanks to live telecast, umpires are under huge pressure. A small error gets blown up and use of DRS adds more pressure for them. "Umpiring is always an instinct. You do your preparation, you study the angles and then, based on the evidence in front of you, make a decision. There's no pressure. The game is getting benefited. Right decisions are made. The game moves on in the right direction. It's absolutely fine. It's not about pressure. It's about getting the game in the right direction. So we are happy with DRS," he said. "Technology is definitely better for the game. If a human element makes a mistake, it gets corrected by technology. It is good for the game. The game flows in the right direction."
Many attribute Madanagopal's elevation due to consistency and honesty. "I mean, I didn't even think about it (elevation). I have been doing my umpiring with all sincerity. I see it as an opportunity and not as a reward. You are doing your job well, somebody is noticing the right way I go about things, so I am happy and see it as an opportunity for me to do (umpire) more games. Probably, that's how I see it," he said. "As an umpire I look forward to doing good matches, good tournaments, good opportunities. I am definitely happy. The TNCA has always had a rich cricket culture. Yeah, so, I am happy to know that I am in elite company," he added.
Being a former cricketer has helped him make decisions where one has to look forward to the benefit of doubt. "See, when you begin umpiring, it (being a first-class cricketer) definitely gives you an edge in the first few years. After that, you totally get into your umpiring mode. In 2-3 years, a non-player will pick up all those things. It is more about how you perform, compared to how you learn. Learn to manage games, work with players, and relationships. You learn the job on the go. That's how it is," revealed Madanagopal.
With the elevation he can umpire abroad, and travel, something he enjoys. "I always look forward to traveling. One thing is, you like umpiring. That is something that you look forward to. Going to different places, learning different cultures, working with different top people. So, it is definitely an opportunity that I would look forward to," said Madanagopal. "I do not want to think too much about the assignments that I will get in the future. I have definitely watched a lot of action in Australia, England, and South Africa. I am not thinking whether I will get this match or that one. I just want to enjoy my job with all sincerity," signed off