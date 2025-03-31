Happy with elevation, umpire Madanagopal keen to continue good work

CHENNAI: A few days back the International Cricket Council (ICC) included Allahudien Paleker of South Africa and England's Alex Wharf in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires which features Nitin Menon as the only Indian, while JR Madanagopal has been promoted to the Emerging Panel. With this, Madangopal will be eligible to officiate in overseas Tests and ODIs.

"I am very happy with the new elevation. I am looking forward to it. I have been in the international panel for a while, it is a natural progression," Madanagopal told this daily. "It's (elevation) is a good opportunity and will continue to do the same work I have been doing with a lot of sincerity and presence of mind."

The former Tamil Nadu cricketer has so far officiated in one Test, 22 ODIs and 42 T20Is. Having made his debut in women's one-dayers back in 2013, Madanagopal stood as an umpire for the first time in a men's international during the 2021 India-New Zealand T20I at Ranchi. Madanagopal made his World Cup debut in the T20 World Cup that was played in the West Indies and USA last year. Since 2007, he has been on the BCCI panel of umpires and has emulated the likes of S Venkataraghavan and S Ravi, the other umpires from Tamil Nadu, to officiate in a World Cup.