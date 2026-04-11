Sticking to plan and being resillient: How CSK's Overton made the difference in 5-time winners' first victory this season

More questions in batters mind the better

One of the other things that the former South African bowler has been working with the bowlers is to make batsman contemplate their decisions. Simons, with the example of Capitals’ Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi, explained on how the bowlers were able to work on tricking batters. “I sit a lot in bowling meetings, and when batsmen are doing certain things, the bowlers talk a lot about it. So, if a batsman scoring behind the wicket, we talk a lot about it, and when a bowler's got a particularly good off‑pace delivery or a good yorker the batters have to talk more about it.

So, as bowlers, we want to get questions in the batsmen's minds, and looking at off‑pace delivery is asking a lot of questions of batsmen and giving them lots of doubt,” he said.

Simons has been key in Ngidi’s growth as a multi-pronged bowler, as he displayed that in the recently concluded Men’s T20 World Cup in India. His off-pace deliveries put batters in a tizzy.