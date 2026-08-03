Duleep Trophy: Kanhaiya Wadhawan to captain North Zone, Arshdeep named in squad

CHENNAI: Ranji Trophy winners Jammu and Kashmir players dominated the squad, with keeper-batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan has been named as the captain of the 15-member North Zone side for the upcoming Duleep Trophy to be played in Bengaluru from August 23.

Apart from Wadhawan, as many as five other players from the state team are also named in the squad including opener Qamran Iqbal, all-rounder Abdul Samad, left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq, pacer Sunil Kumar and fast bowler Yudhvir Singh.

Meanwhile, among the big names, India and Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh was included in the team while Delhi's Ayush Badoni will serve as Wadhawan's deputy. Apart from Arshdeep, Anshul Kamboj is also in the team as the Haryana pacer will look to prove a point after being ignored by the selectors following a forgettable debut in England.

Veteran Jammu and Kashmir skipper Paras Dogra, 41, was not considered for the tournament as Duleep Trophy is more about players trying to make a mark at national level. Pacer Auqib Nabi will be unavailable as he is on national duty, having replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the India squad for the two Tests in Sri Lanka.