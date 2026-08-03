Duleep Trophy: Kanhaiya Wadhawan to captain North Zone, Arshdeep named in squad

CHENNAI: Ranji Trophy winners Jammu and Kashmir players dominated the squad, with keeper-batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan has been named as the captain of the 15-member North Zone side for the upcoming Duleep Trophy to be played in Bengaluru from August 23.
Apart from Wadhawan, as many as five other players from the state team are also named in the squad including opener Qamran Iqbal, all-rounder Abdul Samad, left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq, pacer Sunil Kumar and fast bowler Yudhvir Singh.
Meanwhile, among the big names, India and Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh was included in the team while Delhi's Ayush Badoni will serve as Wadhawan's deputy. Apart from Arshdeep, Anshul Kamboj is also in the team as the Haryana pacer will look to prove a point after being ignored by the selectors following a forgettable debut in England.
Veteran Jammu and Kashmir skipper Paras Dogra, 41, was not considered for the tournament as Duleep Trophy is more about players trying to make a mark at national level. Pacer Auqib Nabi will be unavailable as he is on national duty, having replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the India squad for the two Tests in Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile, opener Sanat Sangwan, former skipper Yash Dhull, and stocky middle-order batter Ayush Doseja have also made the cut from the Delhi Ranji team. India A regular Nishant Sindhu, Abid Mushtaq and Arjun Sharma provide the spin and all-round options.
While the tournament serves as a chance for the younger players to make a mark, all eyes will be on Arshdeep and Kamboj. The left-armer was a part of the team throughout the England tour without playing a single Test. Kamboj was flown in and played a match, but his forgettable returns meant he has not been picked since. The two pacers will look to lead the way with the ball for the North Zone in the matches played at BCCI CoE.
North Zone squad: Kanhaiya Wadhawan (Captain), Ayush Badoni (Vice-Captain), Sanat Sangwan, Qamran Iqbal, Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, Abdul Samad, Nishant Sindhu, Arjun Sharma, Abid Mushtaq, Arshdeep Singh, Sunil Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Yudhvir Singh, Nikhil Kashyap.