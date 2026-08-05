TNPL: Gurjapneet, Saravanan show nerves of steel as Madurai win thriller

CHENNAI: An unbeaten 26 by P Saravanan and nine-ball 21 n.o by Gurjapneet Singh helped Madurai Panthers recover from a precarious position to beat Trichy Grand Cholas by two wickets in a thrilling match of the TNPL played at Natham on Wednesday afternoon. In the second match, Nellai Royal Kings beat Chepauk Super Gillies by 50 runs. After posting 204/6, Nellai dismissed Chepauk for 154 to get off the mark.

Earlier, Madurai were 132/8 in 17.1 overs and still required 42 runs for a win. No one in the ground would have expected Saravanan and Gurjapneet to pull off a heist, but the duo sensibly register a sensational win.

This effort by Gurjapneet was not just luck, for he had told this daily just before the start of the TNPL that he had been working on his batting to stay relevant in T20s.. But little did he know that he would shine with the bat in the first opportunity he got.