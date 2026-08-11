Afghanstan vs Ireland: Omarzai reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

CHENNAI: Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has been reprimanded after he was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second ODI against Ireland in Bready on Friday.

Afghanistan dismissed Ireland for 206 in the first innings with AM Ghazanfar (3/29) and Rashid Khan (3/44) taking three wickets each. Gavin Hoey top-scored for Ireland with a 67-ball 36, adding 76 runs with Jai Moondra for the ninth wicket before the latter got out for 31 from 33 balls.

In reply, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (71) set the tone for Afghanistan in the chase adding 53 runs for the first wicket. Hoey induced a collapse shortly after as Afghanistan went from 84/2 to 176/7 with the all-rounder taking 4/34. But Rashid's unbeaten 37 helped Afghanistan get over the line with three wickets in hand.

Azmatullah was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match.”