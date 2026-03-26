India schedule: Guwahati & Ahmedabad to host Tests out of turn

CHENNAI: On Thursday afternoon, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for a bumper 2026-27 home season. It was a welcome change because the board have consistently delayed announcing schedules. This is a welcome departure from the past as it allows fans, including ones planning their winter holidays from outside India, to book hotels and flight tickets a good six to eight months in advance.

There are some significant headlines and plotlines to keep an eye on so here's the things to keep in mind. Zimbabwe will be in India for a bilateral series for the first time in over 23 years. Bengaluru will host two international games, a further sign that the venue is back in the calendar. Out of the 22 games scheduled to be played by India, nine are ODIs, further suggesting India's shifting priorities with a 50-over World Cup zooming into view. New Delhi has been allotted another international game in December (an ODI against Sri Lanka), when the capital's air quality could pose a genuine health hazard. New Delhi was supposed to host a Test in November 2025 but the Board subsequently allotted it one in October so one wonders if there could be a similar rejig. In all, four sides — Australia, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe — will be in India from the last week of September to the first week of March. It represents a bonanza of sorts.