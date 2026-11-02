The significance of Ishan Kishan and India's No.5 conundrum

IN the last few years, a few things have remained constant in Indian cricket. One among them is their ODI batting line-up. In fact, nothing has changed when it comes to the top three. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli remain India's best batters and numbers back it up. Gill leads the tally with 1442 runs at 68.86 average followed by Sharma (1441 runs at 50.39), Kohli (1261 runs at 60.04), with Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul completing the top five. That list was essentially India's top five in 2023 when they cruised to the final.

Cut to now, the top three remain the same while head coach Gautam Gambhir has tried to make some moves in the middle. And with good reason. One of the issues with India's top-five, despite the surplus of runs, was that they were all right-handers. Gambhir likes a left-right combo in the middle and has tried to infuse it every chance possible. Yashasvi Jaiswal played whenever someone was injured, Ishan Kishan has come up the ranks with Iyer and Rahul moving down one spot in recent times. There have been occasions where they have tried Axar Patel and Washington Sundar too, especially with Hardik Pandya still not back to full fitness.

Over the last 12 months or so, the team management - skipper Gill and coach Gambhir with the other members of the coaching staff - have remained flexible and experimented when it came to the No 4-6 positions. Rahul, despite not being a big fan of the move, thrived at No. 6 while batting at No 5 once in a while when the situation demanded. Ravindra Jadeja has batted at No. 5 on occasion in the subcontinent, but it seems like the veteran has fallen out of favour in the format.

Then there is Pandya, but there is little confidence on when he will return to the side and whether his body could endure a full World Cup. Last time, when the all-rounder got injured, it threw off India's balance and they had to make do. But at the time, the World Cup was in India and they were relatively successful till the final. This time, with the World Cup to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, India are not taking any chances. While the experiments continue, there seems to be a clear pattern and winner emerging - Kishan.