BCCI invites applications for women's team fielding coach, men's side head physio

CHENNAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has invited applications for the positions of Indian women's team fielding coach and men's team physio positions on Tuesday. The deadline to submit applications is November 16, the Board stated in a media release.

Munish Bali served as the women's team fielding coach in its most recent assignment, which was a home white-ball series against Zimbabwe. Fielding, particularly dropped catches, has been a longstanding area of concern for the women's team.

The key responsibilities listed by the BCCI include "developing and implementing comprehensive fielding programmes to build a world-class fielding unit, conducting fielding sessions during practice and matches, including individual coaching for skill development."