Role of spinners very different in New Zealand: Michael Bracewell

It is something Bracewell has tried to adapt to as well. "It's very tricky navigating, bowling through the middle. I think teams are coming more aggressive through that middle phase, knowing that there's four players out, and if you put a team under pressure, as a batting unit, then it becomes a lot harder as a bowling unit," Bracewell said in an interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network.

"As a bowler, you're looking for ways to get dot balls. It is crucial because if you get a dot ball, then suddenly you can get an over for three or four, rather than six or seven. It's important to make sure that you're able to shut down one side of the wicket where you can bowl to your fielders out on the boundary. All the teams have been doing it slightly differently, and it is certainly a challenge going through the middle there, but one looks different in different conditions. It is becoming the winning and losing of the game, sometimes that middle phase. I think the ball gets a little bit softer. Spinners bowling in the last 10 overs is happening more and more. When that ball does get soft, it becomes a little bit harder to hit out to the boundary," he added.

Acknowledging that it is all the more difficult for spinners in New Zealand conditions, Bracewell said the roles and expectations would vary accordingly. "There's not often a lot of turn here in New Zealand. So, you have to try and rely on beating people in the air, which is sometimes more difficult. But whenever there is a little bit of assistance in the wicket, the job becomes a lot easier. Its understanding what the expectation is as a spinner in New Zealand and often that's trying to maintain the run rate rather than being really aggressive and looking to take wickets. And then, trying to do that role that's been given to you to the best of your ability is what we sort of aim as a spin unit here in New Zealand," he explained.

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