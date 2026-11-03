When Hardik comes back, our number 7 and 8 will be sorted: Shubman Gill

While India are trying to fill in the Hardik Pandya-sized hole at the moment in ODIs, captain Shubman Gill believes once the senior all-rounder returns, things would fell in place.

Though the top-four have been fixed and consistent for India, the middle and lower-order has remained an issue as India continue to rotate different players in Pandya's absence. Pandya has been out of action from international cricket since the T20 World Cup and his last ODI came in the final of the Champions Trophy more than 18 months ago.

Gill said Pandya's skills are unmatched as he is a seam bowling all-rounder, who can operate and be effective during any phase of the game. "If Hardik Pandya comes into the team, then our number seven and number eight positions will also be sorted. We will look like a much more balanced team in terms of batting," Gill told mediapersons on the eve of the first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland.

The senior all-rounder plays the role of a finisher down the order while bringing the much-needed variety and balance to the bowling attack. However, recurring injuries and prolonged time away has thrown off India's ODI plans in the last six months.